There Were Nerves But We Had Full Trust In Our Batters: KL Rahul

Mirpur, Dec 25 (PTI): India captain KL Rahul on Sunday said he trusted his batting unit to do the job for the side despite losing seven wickets while chasing a modest 145 on day four of the second Test against Bangladesh here.

Resuming the day at 45 for four, India lost three quick wickets before Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) shared an unbeaten 71-run for the eighth wicket to guide India home by three wickets and clinch the two-match series 2-0.

“You just trust the guys in the middle. There’s always belief but there were nerves, we are human. But we trusted the batters out,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

- Advertisement -

“Today, Ashwin and Shreyas did it with ease and style. Well done to them to earn India the win. We never thought it’d be a cakewalk, thought we needed to grind and work hard for runs…

“It was tougher with the new ball. We lost more wickets than we’d have liked. We’ve made mistakes but will look to learn and hopefully put a better performance if a similar situation arises in the future. Happy with our bowling depth in the last 6-7 years,” he added.

Rahul, who led India in the series in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma, was effusive in his praise for the team’s bowling unit.

“The series wins say a lot about how well we’ve groomed our pace attack. Ashwin and Axar (Patel) have also done really well. Umesh (Yadav) put his hands up, Jaydev (Unadkat) came in after a long time but bowled phenomenally well and probably deserved more wickets than he got. But the pressure helped Ashwin and Axar capitalise,” he said.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan felt one more wicket could have changed the result of the match. He, however, gave full credit to Iyer and Ashwin for their gritty effort with the bat.

“Everyone contributed, we’ve played well in this venue. Shreyas and Ashwin batted well under pressure. We needed one more wicket. We can think of lots of ifs and buts but happy with the way we fought,” he said.