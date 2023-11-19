23 C
Virat Kohli surpasses Australia's Ricky Ponting to become second highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup

HT Digital,

Ahmedabad, Nov 19: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has surpassed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting’s record to become the second-highest run scorer in ODI World Cup history. After playing 37 matches, Kohli has scored a total of 1,795 runs at an average of 59.83.

This includes his 54-run effort against Australia in the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli has hit five centuries and 12 half-centuries in his World Cup career, with a top score of 117.

He now ranks above Ponting, who scored 1,743 runs, and below Sachin Tendulkar, the top run scorer in World Cup history with 2,278 runs. Kohli had previously broken Tendulkar’s record of 49 international centuries in his 290th ODI, reaching his 100th in 106 balls.

