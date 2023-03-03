WPL Will Help Us Overcome T20 World Cup Semi-Final Defeat: Jemimah Rodrigues

Mumbai, March 2 (PTI): Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues admitted on Thursday that India’s heartbreaking loss against Australia in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup is still haunting the players, adding that the Women’s Premier League (WPL) would help ease the pain a bit.

Jemimah and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s 69-run fourth-wicket stand had put India in pole position to push for victory but the end of their partnership led the side to a five-run defeat against Meg Lanning’s Australia. “It has taken a while, honestly. We were in South Africa for two days after the semis (loss). Everyone was not in a great headspace. But coming here (for WPL), being with the family for two days (has helped ease the pain),” Jemimah said during a Delhi Capitals event in Mumbai.

“Obviously it (the loss) keeps haunting us but at the same time the WPL is a blessing in disguise because we are directly into this tournament, which will help us keep our mind off the negative thoughts and those things that keep haunting us. (We will) keep working harder — that is how we can shift our focus,” she added.

Jemimah said she feels the WPL will help India unearth players who will make a difference in the future.

“We have been pushing the doors for a very long time, we are getting there, we are getting very close. But I am sure the WPL will change a lot for women’s cricket. You will find many superstars coming out from it, many leaders, or many match winners, I would say,” she said.

Jemimah, who played a sensational knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup opener, said some early lows in her career helped shape her career.

“What has not changed in the last five years is my height, it has remained the same but mentally I have grown a lot and that is what international cricket does to you,” she expressed.

“When I started, I had really few good series and then it was up and down. I made a comeback and played the World Cup, Commonwealth Games. It has not been easy but if I get an opportunity (to go back) to change my journey, I would not change a single thing, because every moment, especially the low times, has prepared me to become the player I am today,” Jemimah added.