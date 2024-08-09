Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters Paris Olympics semifinals

Paris, Aug 8 (PTI) Young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat rekindled India’s hopes of a medal in wrestling, demolishing former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania by technical superiority to seal a place in the 57kg free-style semifinal at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday.

Aman was in imperious form as he toyed with Abakarov in the second round. The 21-year-old India locked his legs at the start of the second round and turned him over multiple times to earn eight straight points to secure a 12-0 victory.

The bout started with Aman earing a passivity point after his Russian-turned-Albanian opponent did not initiate any attacking move.

Moments later, the Indian effected a left-leg hold to earn two more points to showcase his dominance by going 3-0 up at the end of round 1.

Aman was on song in round 2 and Abakarov, world champion in 2022, bore the brunt. The Indian’s superb agility against the 31-year-old Albanian was on display as he attacked the left leg to bring him down.

He then effected a ‘fitley’ (leg lace), turning the Albanian around several times to end the contest with more than two minutes to go.

Abakarov contested the last two points awarded to Aman but the referee ruled in favour of the Indian and awarded him a point.

Aman will meet Japanese top seed Rei Higuchi in the last-four.

Earlier, Aman ensured himself an easy passage into the quarterfinal with a dominating performance against North Macedonian rival Vladimir Egorov.

The 21-year-old Indian, an Asian Championship gold medallist and the only male wrestler from the country to qualify for the Olympics, was amazingly agile as he kept his defence intact while regularly overpowering his 29-year-old former European champion with leg holds to win the bout on technical superiority (10-0).

Egorov seemed to be in a bit of bother after the first round, requiring medical attention on his knee following Aman’s all-out attack.

But the Macedonian could not stage a comeback with Aman effecting a takedown to earn two more points and go 10-0 up with more than two minutes remaining on the clock.

Woman grappler Anshu Malik displayed great determination but could not breach the defence of USA’s vastly experienced Helen Louise Maroulis, losing 2-7 in the 57kg pre-quarterfinals.

It was a rematch of the 2021 World Championship final in Oslo where Anshu had to settle for silver against the American.

Anshu’s hopes of qualifying for the bronze-medal bout now hinge on ‘repechage’ provided Helen, the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist and Tokyo Games bronze medallist, reaches the final.

Anshu was up against one of the most reputed wrestlers in the world, but she fought with a lot of gumption to concede just two points in the first round. Helen attacked Anshu’s left leg and then pushed the Indian to the mat to take a 2-0 lead.

The Indian then held Helen, a three-time world champion, at bay in the first round before the American came back to showcase her pedigree in the second and win despite getting a warning.

