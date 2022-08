IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Tuesday arrested five more cadres of People Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF).

Four hand grenades were also recovered from the cadres among whom one is a woman, the police said.

The Thoubal police alleged that the arrested cadres were involved in various bomb blasts and attacks on non-Manipuris in recent times.