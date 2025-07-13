2 Mountain Division GOC meets Arunachal Governor

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 11: Major General VS Deshpande, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2 Mountain Division, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Saturday.

The meeting focused on critical issues pertaining to national security, strategic border management, and ongoing developmental efforts in the frontier state.

According to an official statement, the discussion between the two senior officers covered a range of topics, including the overall security scenario along the international border, the progress of the Government of India’s Vibrant Village Programme, and the Indian Army’s Sadbhavana initiatives.

These initiatives aim to strengthen the socio-economic fabric of remote communities in Arunachal Pradesh by fostering goodwill and improving access to basic infrastructure and services.

During the interaction, Governor Parnaik expressed his appreciation for the 2 Mountain Division’s continued vigilance and professionalism in safeguarding Arunachal Pradesh’s sensitive border areas.

Acknowledging the operational challenges faced by troops deployed in difficult terrain, he praised their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The Governor also commended the Indian Army’s efforts under the Sadbhavana programme, which has played a pivotal role in delivering people-centric projects such as the construction of schools, community halls, medical outreach programmes, and skill development initiatives in remote villages.

These efforts, he noted, contribute not only to the wellbeing of the local populace but also to the Army’s strong bond with civilian communities.

The meeting reaffirmed the close coordination between civil authorities and defence forces in ensuring both national security and inclusive development in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. It also underscored the Indian Army’s dual role as a protector and partner in the progress of the northeastern frontier.

