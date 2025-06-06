Civil-military coordination meeting in Tawang

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 5: A Civil-Military Coordination Meeting was held on Thursday at the conference hall of the Tawang Brigade, reaffirming the strong partnership between the civilian administration and the armed forces in the strategically significant region.

According to an official statement the meeting saw the participation of heads of various government departments, ex-servicemen, and Gaon Burahs, highlighting the ongoing efforts to foster a cohesive approach to national security.

Brigadier Bhupal Singh, SM, Commander of the Tawang Brigade, addressed the gathering and emphasized that the concept of security in the modern era extends beyond traditional military boundaries.

“Security today is not confined to the Army, paramilitary, or police forces alone. Every citizen has a crucial role to play in safeguarding our society and nation,” he said.

Stressing the importance of information sharing and public engagement, he noted that protecting the nation encompasses everything from safeguarding citizens’ rights and assets to ensuring the future of the next generation.

Brigadier Singh also raised concerns over the vulnerability of youth to misinformation and propaganda on social media and called for collective vigilance and responsible digital behaviour.

He appreciated the support of the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, for nurturing the longstanding civil-military cooperation in Tawang.

Deputy Commissioner Darang, in his remarks, thanked the Tawang Brigade for initiating the meeting and underscored the value of continued collaboration.

“This synergy between the civilians and the Army in Tawang is vital to maintain peace and unity. What affects one part of the country can have repercussions here too—our collaboration is our strength,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a farewell lunch hosted by the Tawang Brigade in honour of the outgoing Deputy Commissioner.

Brigadier Singh and his team presented a memento to Darang as a mark of appreciation for his dedicated service to the region.

The event marked another milestone in fostering a unified approach to national security and social harmony, reinforcing the shared commitment of both civil and military stakeholders in Tawang.