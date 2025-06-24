Inter-Battalion Cross Country Race kicks off with fanfare at 186 Bn HQ in Namsai

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 23: The Inter-Battalion (Jorhat Operations Sector) Cross Country Race Competition was inaugurated on Monday with great fervour at the Headquarters of the 186 Battalion in Jaipur, Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh.

Organised under the aegis of the Assam Rifles, the opening day witnessed a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship, discipline and unity, drawing participation from 81 athletes representing 11 battalions under the Jorhat Ops Sector.

The two-day athletic event was formally inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, C R Khampa, who graced the ceremony as the chief guest.

The inaugural programme commenced with a ceremonial march-past by the participating teams, followed by a captivating band demonstration by the students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Namsai, which left the audience thoroughly impressed.

The welcome address was delivered by Dharmendra Kumar Singh, commandant of the 186 Battalion, who outlined the objectives and importance of the race.

Emphasising the role of physical fitness and camaraderie in the life of a soldier, he described the competition as a platform not just for testing physical endurance but also for fostering brotherhood and morale among the ranks.

In his keynote address, Khampa commended the high level of enthusiasm displayed by the participants and lauded the discipline and dedication of the soldiers.

He stated that such initiatives not only enhance physical fitness but also promote a culture of healthy competition and team spirit within the force.

The Deputy Commissioner also encouraged the jawans to continue setting high standards of performance in all fields, including sports.

The event was also attended by several other dignitaries and officials who played a significant role in supporting the race.

Among them were B C Das, district sports officer of Namsai; Padama Nabham, vice principal of VKV, Namsai; Sandip Sharma, second-in-command, 186 Bn; K N Haldhar and Sourabh Somvanshi, both deputy commandants; Karpoor Babala, Assistant Commandant; S Seema Devi, assistant commandant; Varun, assistant commandant, and several other officers and jawans of the 186 Battalion.

The large gathering also included teachers and students from VKV Namsai, members of the band party, representatives from the district administration, and local media personnel who were present to witness and document the unfolding event.

The central theme of the competition is to promote physical fitness, endurance, and mutual respect among the battalions, reinforcing the values of discipline and unity that lie at the heart of military service.

According to an official statement issued by the organisers, the event also aims to build morale and solidarity across battalions operating in different regions, particularly in the Northeast.

The competition will continue over the next two days and will conclude with a grand award ceremony in which the top-performing battalion will be honoured for their achievement.

Commendation will also be given to individual athletes for their outstanding performance, reflecting the spirit of excellence promoted by the Assam Rifles.

Organisers expressed their deep gratitude to all participants, dignitaries, supporting staff, and volunteers whose efforts made the inaugural day a resounding success.

With the event now underway, expectations are high for the coming days as the battalions compete in a display of grit, endurance, and unwavering spirit.