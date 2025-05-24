Kenna Women FPC delivers 8 MT of Ginger to X5 Agrotech, cumulative supply reaches 29 MT

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 23: In a progressive stride toward women-led agribusiness and rural empowerment, Kenna Women Farmer Producer Company Ltd. (Kenna WFPCL), Pasighat, successfully delivered 8 Metric Tonnes (MT) of high-quality ginger to X5 Agrotech Farm Producer Company Ltd., Namsai, on May 21, 2025. With this latest consignment, Kenna WFPCL has now delivered a total of 29 MT of ginger, underscoring its growing role in fostering sustainable agricultural value chains in Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative, spearheaded by Mimar Basar, CEO of Kenna WFPCL, is being efficiently managed by a dedicated team, including Lee Ete (Procurement Manager), Mipi Doke (Area Procurement Officer, East Siang District), Jacob Midak Basar (Area Procurement Officer, Leparada District), and Bege Gara (Area Procurement Officer, Siang District). Their coordinated efforts are supported and guided by Jarbom Taipodia, District Mission Manager, DMMU Pangin, under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

This recent supply chain success has had direct economic benefits for 11 women members from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) based in Mebo and Mariyang, contributing to the creation of sustainable livelihoods and enterprise opportunities for rural women through collective farming and market integration.

The delivery highlights the growing impact of women-led farmer producer companies (FPCs) in strengthening agricultural economies and expanding market access for tribal farmers. By focusing on high-value crops like ginger, orange, and pineapple, Kenna WFPCL is not only enhancing income generation but also contributing to the development of robust farm-to-market ecosystems across the region.

Kenna WFPCL is implemented under the aegis of Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (APSRLM) in collaboration with the Foundation for Development of Rural Value Chains (FDRVC), which acts as a technical support agency. The company aims to empower women farmers and their SHGs by providing assured market access, fair pricing mechanisms, and capacity building support, thereby ensuring that rural communities can participate effectively in the agri-value chain.

This latest milestone reinforces the commitment of Kenna WFPCL and its partners to the vision of inclusive, community-driven development and sets a model for scalable rural enterprise initiatives across the state and beyond.