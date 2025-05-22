Tawang unites in patriotic fervor with Grand Tiranga Yatra to honour Indian Armed Forces

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 21: In a stirring display of patriotism and unity, the people of Tawang came together today to participate in a grand Tiranga Yatra, marching from the iconic Giant Buddha statue to the revered Tawang War Memorial. The event drew thousands of participants, including monks and nuns, students, NCC cadets, and members of various political parties, all united in their support for the Indian Armed Forces and national security agencies.

- Advertisement -

The yatra was led by the NCC cadets of Higher Secondary School, Jang, whose impressive band performance set the tone for the march. The patriotic procession culminated in a powerful gathering at the Tawang War Memorial, where the spirit of national pride soared through cultural performances and tributes to the armed forces.

A patriotic dance by the students of Manjushree Vidyapeeth moved the crowd, followed by soul-stirring musical performances by singers Vishal and Rinchin Zomba.

Addressing the emotionally charged gathering, MLA Namgey Tsering expressed profound gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces and border security personnel for their unwavering commitment and sacrifice in the defense of the nation. He paid homage to the martyrs of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and lauded the firm and decisive response by the Indian military under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tsering also acknowledged the support of the monastic community, extending special thanks to Dhobley Rinpoche, the Abbot of Sera Je Jamyang Choekorling Monastery, along with monks and nuns from surrounding monasteries and nunneries.

- Advertisement -

“The civil-military harmony in Tawang is not only remarkable but also a model for the nation. This unique bonhomie must be cherished and strengthened,” said MLA Tsering.

He emphasized that the Tiranga Yatra was more than symbolic—it was a manifestation of Tawang’s deep emotional bond with the nation’s brave soldiers. He also commended all political parties for setting aside differences and uniting in the interest of the country.

In a gesture of honor and respect, MLA Tsering felicitated the Brigade Commander and Commanding Officers of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces, presenting them with traditional swords draped with khada (ceremonial scarves).

The Tiranga Yatra in Tawang stood as a powerful testament to the unity, patriotism, and enduring support of the people of Tawang towards the Indian Armed Forces.