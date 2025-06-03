APCC appoints new block leaders in Siang to strengthen grassroots presence

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 2: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has appointed several block-level leaders from Pangin, Boleng, and Kebang. The appointments were made to strengthen the Congress party’s foundation in the state, particularly following recent electoral setbacks.

- Advertisement -

The new appointments were carried out under the guidance of APCC Siang District in-charge General Secretary Tarh Monika, APCC Working President Bosiram Siram, and former MLA Tapang Taloh. The formal induction was administered by APCC Vice President Mina Toko, who also welcomed the leaders into the party fold.

The newly appointed grassroots leaders include Bhait Mingki (Pangin Block, Siang District), Takot Pajing (Pangin Block, Siang District), Tom Tali (Boleng Block, Siang District) and Kamang Dupak (Kebang Block, East Siang District).

These leaders expressed unwavering loyalty and commitment to the Congress party and its values, vowing to strengthen its presence across their respective blocks and panchayats. They affirmed their trust in the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and APCC President Nabam Tuki.

In a statement, APCC acknowledged the party’s underwhelming performance in the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, where it secured only one seat. However, the party emphasized that it remains undeterred.

- Advertisement -

“We are disappointed but not demoralized. Our leaders and workers will continue to fight for the ideals of the Congress and the rights of Arunachal’s people,” said Vice President Mina Toko.

Toko lauded Nabam Tuki as a “stalwart of Arunachal politics,” who continues to guide and inspire the party through challenging times. He also noted that many grassroots workers and leaders have rejoined the party at various levels, signaling a renewed determination to reconnect with the public.

APCC called upon the people of Arunachal Pradesh to support these dedicated leaders in their mission to restore the party’s legacy of inclusive governance, social justice, and economic progress.