We are all part of team Arunachal, committed to state’s development: NCP President Toko Tatung

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 2: Yachuli MLA and newly appointed NCP State President Toko Tatung reaffirmed his party’s commitment to the collective development of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that all legislators, regardless of party affiliation, are united under Team Arunachal. He emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, every MLA shares equal responsibility for ensuring peace, progress, and development in the state.

“We are all part of Team Arunachal, and though we belong to different political parties, our goal remains the same — the welfare and development of our state,” said Tatung during a press interaction in Itanagar.

Reflecting on his first year as a legislator, Tatung expressed satisfaction over the changes witnessed and was optimistic about more transformative developments in the future. However, he stressed that such progress can only be achieved through the collective efforts of the people of Arunachal.

Tatung noted the support extended by the NCP central leadership, including Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, and reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him. He cited the recent Investment Summit held in New Delhi as a milestone, calling it a major achievement that opened vast economic opportunities for Arunachal Pradesh.

“The state’s budget has expanded significantly, which is a positive sign for our developmental aspirations and potential for investment,” he added.

Reiterating unity among all 60 MLAs in the state, Tatung said,

“We are all in the same train. Over the past year, there has been no conflict—be it in fund distribution or otherwise. If issues arise, we are committed to resolving them together through discussion.”

Tatung also addressed internal party matters, confirming a smooth transition of leadership with prior discussions held with former NCP State President Likha Saaya. He outlined plans to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and announced a statewide membership drive to begin shortly.

On the upcoming local body elections, Tatung said the NCP is prepared to contest and will finalize modalities in consultation with alliance partner BJP.

“Being part of the NDA alliance at the Centre, our guiding principle remains: nation first, state first,” he said, calling for public support to strengthen the party’s presence in Arunachal.

Lekang MLA Likha Soni, along with state executive members, district presidents, and NCP leaders from Keyi Panyor, Namsai, and other districts, were present at the event. Tatung received a warm welcome at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi, upon his return, accompanied by MLA Likha Soni and senior party members following his appointment.