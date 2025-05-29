APBB conducts training and capacity building programme for Doimara Biodiversity Management Committee

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 28: The Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB) successfully organised a Training and Capacity Building Programme for the Doimara Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) on May 26 at Doimara, West Kameng District. The programme aimed to strengthen the knowledge and capacities of BMC members in managing and conserving the region’s rich biodiversity.

The event witnessed active participation from BMC members, Gaon Burahs, NGO representatives, staff of the APBB, KS Rab (Technical Officer and Scientist In-Charge, Zoology Division), and various local stakeholders.

In his address, HB Abo, IFS, Member Secretary of the APBB, urged BMCs to take proactive roles in conservation efforts and make meaningful contributions toward safeguarding the state’s rich biodiversity. He stressed the importance of involving local communities at the grassroots level to meet the objectives of the State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (SBSAP) 2025–35, which is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Bamin Yakang, Research Officer at APBB, conducted an informative session on the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023. She emphasized the significance of regularly updating the People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR), implementing Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanisms, and the critical responsibilities of BMCs and local stakeholders in ensuring conservation and sustainable resource use.

DK Thungon, Chairman of the Doimara BMC, shared insights into their ongoing initiatives, including the formation of women’s self-help groups focused on pickle-making, vermicomposting, and apiculture.

Dr Ona Apang, Head of the Orchid Division at the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI), delivered a presentation on the distribution of orchids in the Eagle Nest Sanctuary and Doimara Reserve Forest. She elaborated on orchid cultivation techniques, their commercial potential, and advocated for establishing an Orchid Sub-Centre in the region.

Aye Deigo from Transition Consultant Private Limited also spoke about the orchid biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh and detailed their current project aimed at positioning the state as the “Orchid Capital of the World.”

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Ngilyang Tangu, staff member of the APBB, who expressed gratitude to all participants and stakeholders for their active engagement and contributions to the successful conduct of the programme.