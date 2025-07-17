25.7 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 17, 2025
type here...

APSCW chairperson urges public support for women’s commission’s mission

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAHARLAGUN, July 16: Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), Yalem Taga Burang, has called upon all sections of society to extend their support and cooperation for the smooth functioning of the commission and the betterment of women in the state.

- Advertisement -

Burang made the appeal while interacting with a delegation of women leaders, including executive members of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK), who called on her and her team at the APSCW office in Papu Hill on Wednesday.

Related Posts:

The interaction focused on various issues affecting women and the wider community.

Addressing the media, Burang said that the newly constituted 7th APSCW has officially taken charge and started its work.

“The commission is committed to safeguarding the rights of women and empowering them in every sphere of life,” she stated, “Women play a vital role in shaping families, communities, and society. The commission, too, has a responsibility to shape a better future for our women.”

- Advertisement -

She informed that the APSCW office has been shifted from C Sector in Itanagar to Papu Hill, and requested citizens to visit the new office directly for any grievances or assistance related to the commission’s work.

Highlighting the commission’s broader vision, Burang said, “We want to see fewer incidents of violence against women.  For this, the commission has been organising awareness programmes across the state. Women should be able to perform their roles and responsibilities with dignity—whether as mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, or professionals.”

On the growing issue of drug abuse among the youth, Burang expressed serious concern.

She urged parents and community members to be vigilant and proactive.

- Advertisement -

“We cannot eliminate the drug menace unless everyone understands its devastating impact on individuals, families, and the economy. Parents must be attentive to their children. If we want to secure our future, we must protect our present.”

She appealed to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to dedicate themselves to building a better future and a healthier society.

The 7th APSCW comprises Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang, Vice Chairperson Tsering Dolma, and members Kipa Kaya Rughu, Kotu Bui, Aben Mize, and Techi Nikhi Yab.

According to an official statement, the commission will continue working in accordance with its legal mandate to protect women’s rights and promote gender equality in the state.

10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

2 BSF personnel injured in attack by suspected cattle smugglers

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon