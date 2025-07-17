APSCW chairperson urges public support for women’s commission’s mission

HT Correspondent

NAHARLAGUN, July 16: Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), Yalem Taga Burang, has called upon all sections of society to extend their support and cooperation for the smooth functioning of the commission and the betterment of women in the state.

Burang made the appeal while interacting with a delegation of women leaders, including executive members of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK), who called on her and her team at the APSCW office in Papu Hill on Wednesday.

The interaction focused on various issues affecting women and the wider community.

Addressing the media, Burang said that the newly constituted 7th APSCW has officially taken charge and started its work.

“The commission is committed to safeguarding the rights of women and empowering them in every sphere of life,” she stated, “Women play a vital role in shaping families, communities, and society. The commission, too, has a responsibility to shape a better future for our women.”

She informed that the APSCW office has been shifted from C Sector in Itanagar to Papu Hill, and requested citizens to visit the new office directly for any grievances or assistance related to the commission’s work.

Highlighting the commission’s broader vision, Burang said, “We want to see fewer incidents of violence against women. For this, the commission has been organising awareness programmes across the state. Women should be able to perform their roles and responsibilities with dignity—whether as mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, or professionals.”

On the growing issue of drug abuse among the youth, Burang expressed serious concern.

She urged parents and community members to be vigilant and proactive.

“We cannot eliminate the drug menace unless everyone understands its devastating impact on individuals, families, and the economy. Parents must be attentive to their children. If we want to secure our future, we must protect our present.”

She appealed to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to dedicate themselves to building a better future and a healthier society.

The 7th APSCW comprises Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang, Vice Chairperson Tsering Dolma, and members Kipa Kaya Rughu, Kotu Bui, Aben Mize, and Techi Nikhi Yab.

According to an official statement, the commission will continue working in accordance with its legal mandate to protect women’s rights and promote gender equality in the state.