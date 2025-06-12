31.7 C
Online training for APSHRC officials

HT Bureau
NAMSAI, June 11: A one-day online training programme on e-Compliance and e-File Management Skills was conducted recently for officers and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) by officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The training aimed to equip participants with essential tools and knowledge to efficiently manage human rights violation cases using digital platforms.

The objective was to enhance the competencies of officials in the diarization process, complaint handling, and systematic documentation of human rights-related cases. Special focus was placed on utilizing digital systems for case registration, action taken reports, tracking file movements, document management, dashboard operations, reporting procedures, and the use of the Central Registry System to ensure a seamless and accountable workflow.

NHRC resource persons shared valuable insights, expertise, and practical experiences in diarization of complaints and digital case management techniques.

Bamang Tago, Acting Chairperson of APSHRC, expressed sincere gratitude to NHRC for its support in organizing the training. “This initiative has significantly enhanced the capacity of our officials, enabling them to address human rights issues more effectively and deliver better services across the state. NHRC remains committed to supporting state commissions in their mission to promote and protect human rights,” said Tago.

He also added that this training marks a vital step toward building a more robust and effective human rights framework in Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme, which is part of a broader institutional strengthening initiative, featured interactive sessions, case studies, and discussions to foster a deeper understanding of human rights principles and practices. Among others, Bamang Tago, Acting Chairperson, and Shri Ibom Tao, Secretary of APSHRC, attended the training session.

