Arunachal CM Pema Khandu calls for collectively fighting ‘money culture’ in elections

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday warned that the growing “money culture” in elections is a major menace threatening the democratic fabric of the state, urging legislators and citizens alike to collectively fight the practice.

“Money culture (distributing money to woo voters) in elections is a big menace for the state. We should work collectively to shun this practice, which affects our state. This should be discussed in the public forum and people must be made aware of its negative impact through community participation,” Khandu said while addressing the special session of the state assembly convened to mark the golden jubilee of its existence.

Linking the issue to the state’s larger democratic journey, the chief minister said the assembly’s 50 years were “not just a milestone, but a testament to the strength of our democracy, to the voices that have been heard, and to the progress we have made together”.

Tracing the assembly’s history, Khandu recalled that proceedings began on August 18, 1975, with 33 members under the leadership of the first Chief Minister P K Thungon, Speaker Nokmey Namati, and Deputy Speaker Padi Yube.

Since then, the House has conducted 137 sessions spanning 457 sitting days and passed 273 important Acts.

He acknowledged that the number of sittings was relatively low compared to the years gone by.

“Our efforts should be to ponder how the number of sessions could be increased in the coming days,” he added.

The chief minister highlighted milestones, including the adoption of the e-Vidhan system, which made Arunachal Pradesh the first state in the Northeast and the third in the country to go paperless.

He also pointed to the assembly’s growing national and international profile, having hosted the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s India Zone-III conference in May 2022 and the G20 Summit in March 2023.

“Despite opposition by China, Prime Minister Modi gave us a go-ahead with the G20 summit, which we organised successfully,” he said.

Khandu also cited historic state-specific regulations adopted by the assembly, such as the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, now known as the Inner Line Permit (ILP), along with the NEFA Regulation of 1965 and the NEFA Panchayati Raj Regulation of 1967.

“These old regulations adopted in the state are still protecting us,” he noted.

Emphasising the motto ‘unity in diversity’, the chief minister said, “Despite having various tribes with diverse culture and traditions, we are one. We need to carry forward this legacy in the days to come, in which the assembly will play an important role.”

Khandu urged lawmakers to work with consensus to identify and address challenges ahead, stressing that with political will, the state could achieve wonders.

“In the last decade, we have proven it as Team Arunachal. If we have political will, nothing is impossible. We should convert our resources into policies for the development of the state,” he added. (PTI)