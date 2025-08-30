Pema Khandu, Mein pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein on Friday paid tributes to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of National Sports Day, calling for renewed commitment to nurture young sporting talent in the state.

In a post on X, Khandu reflected on the spirit of sportsmanship symbolised by the hockey wizard.

“National Sports Day reminds us of the magic Major Dhyan Chand created on the hockey field and the timeless lessons sports teach us in life, perseverance, unity, and courage,” he said.

He urged people to carry forward the spirit of sports so that “every child finds strength in play, discipline in training, and pride in representing our nation”.

Mein, in a social media post, highlighted the growing enthusiasm for sports among the youth of the northeastern state.

“On this National Sports Day, we honour the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the hockey icon whose sporting spirit continues to inspire generations,” he wrote.

Pointing to the achievements of sportspersons from the state at both national and international platforms, Mein said, “We are committed to further strengthening sports infrastructure, nurturing young talent, and empowering our athletes to shape a brighter future through sports.”

National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, regarded as one of the greatest hockey players in history.

Later in the day, Khandu attended the Chief Minister Meritorious Sportspersons Scholarship and Cash Incentive Award ceremony at the D K Auditorium in the state assembly here, and distributed Rs 2.49 crore in cash incentives to 411 sportspersons who brought laurels to Arunachal Pradesh at the state, national and international events.

Khandu said that over the years, his government has extended Rs 7.1 crore to 940 athletes as part of our commitment to promote sports and empower youth.

He also launched the Chief Minister’s Athlete Coaching and Empowerment Scheme, formerly known as the CM’s Meritorious Sportsperson Scholarship, which was renamed to reflect a broader vision.

“We aim not only to reward achievements but also to provide coaching, training, and holistic support to nurture champions of tomorrow,” Khandu said.

The chief minister highlighted the state sports policy, which provides cash incentives to meritorious sportspersons who achieve medals at national and international levels.

Khandu also underlined major initiatives of the government, including the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, near here, which is nurturing elite-level players with advanced training and sports science support.

Additionally, he said, 54 Khelo India centres are now functioning across all districts of the state to promote grassroots sports development.

The Chief Minister’s Athlete Coaching and Empowerment Scheme aims at identifying and nurturing talent with holistic support in the areas of high-performance training, world-class mentorship, coaching, and sports science interventions.

Currently, 25 able-bodied and five para-athletes from disciplines such as Badminton, Boxing, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Weightlifting, Para Athletics, Para Shot Put, Para Javelin, Para Badminton, and Para Powerlifting have been inducted into it.

Khandu assured sportspersons of continued government support for creating a robust sports ecosystem in the state.

“Our athletes have made us proud, and with sustained investment in talent development, Arunachal Pradesh is poised to emerge as a powerhouse in Indian sports,” he added.

The event was also attended by Mein, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Speaker Tesam Pongte, Education Minister Pasang D Sona, Sports Minister Kento Jini and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, among others. (PTI)