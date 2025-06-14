32.5 C
Arunachal govt to develop World War II museum

Bid to showcase history of Burma Campaign

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, June 13: The Arunachal Pradesh government will develop the World War II museum at Jairampur in Changlang, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said, emphasising the region’s importance in the Burma Campaign.

The museum is located at the historical Stilwell Road, a strategic World War II route.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, Mein noted the historical significance of the Pangsau Pass and the Stilwell Road.

“This area is of immense historical value, and we aim to develop a one-of-a-kind museum to preserve and showcase this legacy while transforming it into a major heritage-cum-tourism hub,” he said.

The deputy CM said the collection of artefacts needs to be enhanced so that a dedicated gallery showcasing the contributions of the indegenous people can be developed, noting the role played by people of the Singpho, Khamti, Adi, Nocte, Mishmi, and Naga tribes, who served as soldiers and porters during what is popularly known as the ‘Burma War’.

During the Pangsau Pass Winter Festival, a Willy Jeep rally from the Hump WWII Museum in Pasighat, East Siang district, to Pangsau Pass, as well as a supercar rally, have been planned to attract tourists and history enthusiasts.

For this, a dedicated committee has been constituted with Research Minister Dasanglu Pul as the chair, Mein as the chief advisor, and MLAs Laisam Simai and Oken Tayeng as advisors, besides Research Secretary BJ Duai as member secretary.

Mein was speaking at the meeting of this committee.

Lt Col TC Tayum made a detailed presentation on the artefacts collected so far for the museum. (PTI)

