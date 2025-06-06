Jairampur observes World Environment Day with focus on tree plantation and catchment protection

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 5: World Environment Day 2025 was observed with a district-level programme at the KVK Auditorium in Jairampur, located within the VKV school campus.

The event witnessed active participation from government officials, educational institutions, student bodies, security forces, and local residents.

According to an official statement, the event was held under the central theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” the celebration aimed to promote ecological responsibility and sustainable environmental practices.

The programme was attended by Wangki Lowang, Minister of Environment & Forest, Geology, Mining & Minerals and Chairman of DoTCL, along with Laisam Simai, MLA of the 51-Nampong (ST) Assembly Constituency.

Both leaders emphasised the urgent need to move away from harmful land-use practices like Jhum cultivation and highlighted the importance of catchment area protection in preserving water sources and addressing climate change.

Divisional forest officer Dobin Lendo opened the event with a welcome address, underscoring the escalating threats of global warming and the critical role of collective conservation efforts.

Deputy Commissioner of Changlang, Vishal Sah, also spoke on the occasion, encouraging participants to plant at least one sapling in their homes and to actively contribute towards maintaining a clean and green environment.

As part of the day’s activities, saplings were planted around CHC Jairampur by the District BJP unit.

VKV Jairampur staff and students, along with heads of departments, PRO members, and political workers, also participated in the plantation drive.

The Changlang District Students’ Union led a separate plantation activity along the local market roadside, while the Assam Rifles contributed by planting saplings within their campus.

The event concluded with sapling plantations within the VKV campus by Minister Wangki Lowang, MLA Laisam Simai, and various department heads.

The gesture, under the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” symbolised a shared commitment to environmental stewardship within educational institutions.

The plantation drive will continue across the district from June 6 to September 30, 2025, as part of a sustained campaign to reinforce ecological awareness and promote long-term environmental sustainability.