32.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 6, 2025
type here...

Jairampur observes World Environment Day with focus on tree plantation and catchment protection

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
NAMSAI, June 5: World Environment Day 2025 was observed with a district-level programme at the KVK Auditorium in Jairampur, located within the VKV school campus.

The event witnessed active participation from government officials, educational institutions, student bodies, security forces, and local residents.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the event was held under the central theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” the celebration aimed to promote ecological responsibility and sustainable environmental practices.

Related Posts:

The programme was attended by Wangki Lowang, Minister of Environment & Forest, Geology, Mining & Minerals and Chairman of DoTCL, along with Laisam Simai, MLA of the 51-Nampong (ST) Assembly Constituency.

Both leaders emphasised the urgent need to move away from harmful land-use practices like Jhum cultivation and highlighted the importance of catchment area protection in preserving water sources and addressing climate change.

Divisional forest officer Dobin Lendo opened the event with a welcome address, underscoring the escalating threats of global warming and the critical role of collective conservation efforts.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Commissioner of Changlang, Vishal Sah, also spoke on the occasion, encouraging participants to plant at least one sapling in their homes and to actively contribute towards maintaining a clean and green environment.

As part of the day’s activities, saplings were planted around CHC Jairampur by the District BJP unit.

VKV Jairampur staff and students, along with heads of departments, PRO members, and political workers, also participated in the plantation drive.

The Changlang District Students’ Union led a separate plantation activity along the local market roadside, while the Assam Rifles contributed by planting saplings within their campus.

- Advertisement -

The event concluded with sapling plantations within the VKV campus by Minister Wangki Lowang, MLA Laisam Simai, and various department heads.

The gesture, under the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” symbolised a shared commitment to environmental stewardship within educational institutions.

The plantation drive will continue across the district from June 6 to September 30, 2025, as part of a sustained campaign to reinforce ecological awareness and promote long-term environmental sustainability.

Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: Two Insurgents Killed in Border Clash Near Indo-Myanmar Frontier

The Hills Times -
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers