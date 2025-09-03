Arunachal minister emphasises regional collaboration for Mithun conservation

ITANAGAR, Sept 2: Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Animal Husbandry Gabriel D Wangsu has emphasised a regional collaboration for Mithun conservation and development.

Speaking at the 3rd Mithun Day celebration at Thenzawl, Mizoram, on Monday on the theme, ‘Integrated Mithun Farming’, Wangsu described Mithun as not merely a livestock but a cultural anchor, economic backbone and a living symbol of unity that binds the northeastern states together.

“From the snow-clad peaks of Arunachal to the lush green hills of Mizoram, the Mithun has walked with us through history’ providing sustenance, status and strength,” he said while highlighting how Arunachal, home to more than 90 per cent of India’s 3.9 lakh Mithun population, views this majestic animal as belonging to the entire Northeastern family.

He highlighted significant recent developments, including the recognition of Mithun by FSSAI as a food animal under the name “WESHI” and its inclusion in the Domestic Animal Diversity Information System (DAD-IS).

“These recognitions have opened new avenues for commercial farming and sustainable economic growth, marking a milestone in the collective journey of NE states of transforming Mithun rearing from tradition to enterprise,” he said.

Under chief minister Pema Khandu, Wangsu said the Arunachal Pradesh government is strengthening its Mithun heritage through modern scientific approaches, including scientific breeding, fodder innovation, systematic healthcare, vaccination programmes and farmer cooperatives.

The minister praised the collaboration between Arunachal Pradesh and ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun, saying it has yielded remarkable results.

He also praised the government of Mizoram’s dedication to research, breed improvement and community-driven conservation through initiatives like pasture development, scientific rearing and farmer training.

Acknowledging the ongoing challenges like climate change, shrinking grazing lands, lack of value chain systems and evolving lifestyles, he said these challenges require innovation, cross-border collaboration among states, and a blend of science with tradition.

Drawing inspiration from the Mithun’s resilience through ice ages, political upheavals, and social transformations, Wangsu called for adaptation through science while preserving traditions.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Mizoram minister for Animal Husbandry C Lalsawivunga, DDG (AS) from ICAR Dr Raghavendra Bhatta, Advisor to NE Council, Shillong, Dr Iboyaima Meitei, scientists, and farmers from across the NE region participated in the event.

The Mithun Day is celebrated on a rotational basis among the NE states. (PTI)