AUS distributes laptops to 37 students under upgrade programme

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, July 11: The Faculty of Library & Information Sciences of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) has distributed laptops to 37 students under its “Students and Alumni Upgrade Programme” as part of a continuing initiative to promote digital empowerment in higher education.

According to an official statement issued by the university, the laptops were handed over by Vishva Lochan, Pro-Chancellor and Managing Director of AUS, during a distribution ceremony held on campus.

The move, the university said, aims to equip deserving students with vital digital tools to support their academic journey and strengthen online learning access.

Addressing the students at the event, Lochan said the laptops would help beneficiaries access digital resources, participate in virtual learning platforms, and acquire essential technological skills that are becoming increasingly crucial in the modern academic and professional landscape.

“This initiative is a step towards ensuring our students are well-prepared for the digital future. Through this programme, we aim to make education more inclusive, effective, and aligned with contemporary learning demands,” he said.

The laptop distribution is part of the university’s broader strategy to integrate technology into education and build a robust academic ecosystem that enables students to thrive both inside and beyond the classroom.

The university highlighted that the initiative is designed not only to bridge the digital divide but also to promote equitable access to learning infrastructure.

The statement further noted that AUS has made arrangements to distribute laptops equipped with licensed software and key learning tools to a total of 500 students this year under the same programme.