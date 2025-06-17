Rajiv Gandhi University secures 13th rank among central universities in IIRF 2025 rankings

ITANAGAR, June 16: In a significant academic milestone, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has been ranked 13th among central universities across the country by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) for the year 2025. This prestigious recognition places RGU among the top tier of central institutions in India, alongside some of the most reputed universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University, and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which continue to occupy the top positions in the rankings.

The IIRF rankings are widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive and analytical assessments of higher education institutions in India. The ranking framework evaluates universities on a broad range of performance indicators, including teaching-learning resources and pedagogy, research output, industry income and integration, placement performance, placement strategy and support, future orientation, as well as external perception and international outlook. These criteria collectively ensure a balanced evaluation of institutional performance, academic environment, and social impact.

According to an official statement released by Rajiv Gandhi University, the institution is “steadily emerging as a beacon of academic excellence,” with a growing national reputation grounded in its consistent efforts in the domains of education, research, innovation, and institutional governance. The university has been making strategic and meaningful strides in shaping the academic landscape of Arunachal Pradesh and contributing positively to the broader development of higher education in the Northeast region.

In addition to the IIRF recognition, RGU was recently awarded a prestigious Grade A during the evaluation conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This accolade reflects the university’s strong academic foundation, high-quality infrastructure, efficient administrative mechanisms, and robust governance systems. The NAAC Grade A has further cemented the university’s reputation as a trusted centre for higher learning in the region.

The IIRF 2025 ranking has reaffirmed RGU’s position as a high-performing institution. The university’s 13th rank among all central universities in India is a significant achievement that underscores the effectiveness of its academic strategies, research initiatives, and commitment to student development. The university’s performance in key areas—such as faculty expertise, research productivity, industry collaboration, and graduate employability—was instrumental in achieving this recognition.

Notably, this marks the second consecutive year that Rajiv Gandhi University has secured the top position among all central universities in the Northeastern region in the IIRF rankings. Other institutions from the region such as Tezpur University (Assam), Mizoram University (Mizoram), and Central Agricultural University (Manipur) were ranked 24th, 25th, and 26th respectively, placing RGU significantly ahead of its regional counterparts.

Speaking on this achievement, RGU Vice Chancellor, Professor S.K. Nayak, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the collective efforts of the university community. “This is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Rajiv Gandhi University. With the dedicated people we have in our institution, we will continue to grow and reach new horizons,” he said.

Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam also lauded the shared commitment and enthusiasm of the university’s academic and administrative bodies. “This achievement reflects the collective effort of Team RGU – our students, teachers, and non-teaching staff, whose dedication has enhanced our teaching and research environment. We also extend our gratitude to the state government for its unwavering support,” he stated.

The university’s continued climb in national rankings speaks volumes about its commitment to excellence, inclusive growth, and community-oriented progress. With a clear and visionary focus on nurturing knowledge, innovation, and leadership, RGU is steadily carving a niche for itself not just in the Northeast, but across the entire higher education landscape of India.

Looking forward, the university aims to build upon this momentum and further consolidate its position as a centre of excellence in higher education, thereby contributing meaningfully to the academic, cultural, and socio-economic fabric of the region. (Agencies)