BJP Arunachal Pradesh launches Yoga Training Camp ahead of International Yoga Day

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh today launched a preparatory Yoga training camp at Thupten Gatselling Monastery, Itanagar, as part of the lead-up to International Yoga Day. The initiative is also a tribute to 11 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 9 years under Chief Minister Pema Khandu.



Organised under the leadership of BJP State President Kaling Moyong, the camp aims to promote wellness, holistic health, and public engagement, while simultaneously showcasing the developmental strides made by the double-engine government in the State.

To mark these dual milestones, the BJP has announced a series of programs and outreach activities across all 60 assembly constituencies and 28 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. These events will be held under the party’s core slogan: “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

Today’s event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Hon’ble Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), newly appointed Chairmen and Vice Chairmen, State Office Bearers, and senior BJP Karyakartas, among others.



The party aims to leverage the occasion to reinforce its grassroots presence, celebrate the spirit of yoga, and connect with citizens across the State through a shared message of unity, development, and wellness.