26.7 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 16, 2025
type here...

BJP Arunachal Pradesh launches Yoga Training Camp ahead of International Yoga Day

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
NAMSAI, June 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh today launched a preparatory Yoga training camp at Thupten Gatselling Monastery, Itanagar, as part of the lead-up to International Yoga Day. The initiative is also a tribute to 11 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 9 years under Chief Minister Pema Khandu.


Organised under the leadership of BJP State President Kaling Moyong, the camp aims to promote wellness, holistic health, and public engagement, while simultaneously showcasing the developmental strides made by the double-engine government in the State.

- Advertisement -


To mark these dual milestones, the BJP has announced a series of programs and outreach activities across all 60 assembly constituencies and 28 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. These events will be held under the party’s core slogan: “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”
Today’s event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Hon’ble Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), newly appointed Chairmen and Vice Chairmen, State Office Bearers, and senior BJP Karyakartas, among others.

Related Posts:


The party aims to leverage the occasion to reinforce its grassroots presence, celebrate the spirit of yoga, and connect with citizens across the State through a shared message of unity, development, and wellness.

8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Deputy Chief Minister attends World Blood Donor Day celebration in Itanagar

The Hills Times -
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape