Candidates demand immediate deletion of alleged fake voters in IMC Ward No-11

NAMSAI, May 21: A group of contesting candidates from Ward No-11 of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has raised serious concerns over an alleged large-scale inclusion of ineligible voters in the ward’s electoral roll. Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club on Wednesday, the candidates, led by former IMC Councillor Gora Lotak, demanded immediate deletion of suspicious entries from the voters’ list.

Lotak, accompanied by four other aspiring candidates from the ward, stated that multiple petitions and representations have been submitted to the Municipal Electoral Registration Officer (MERO), the Capital Administration, and other concerned authorities. However, they claim that no action has been taken so far, which raises questions about administrative accountability.

“It is alarming that Ward No-11 shows an abnormal surge in the number of voters, many of whom reportedly have no genuine connection with the ward,” said Lotak. “This could lead to serious law and order issues and compromises the integrity of the democratic process.”

According to preliminary verifications cited by the candidates, many of the newly enlisted voters do not reside within the ward’s jurisdiction, nor do they possess valid residential addresses in the area. The group alleges that several of these entries were based on questionable documentation such as electricity bills, water bills, PRCs, Aadhaar cards, and non-existent household numbers.

“Such rampant fraudulent enrollment sets a dangerous precedent. It undermines not only the electoral process in our ward but may also affect elections in other municipal wards and panchayat constituencies across Arunachal Pradesh,” Lotak warned.

A formal written complaint has already been lodged with the MERO, urging an inquiry and swift action. The group has demanded the cancellation of all allegedly fake enrollments and has asked the authorities to verify documents submitted during voter registration.

The candidates have also issued a warning, stating that if the grievances are not addressed by the time the draft voter list is published, they will be compelled to launch a democratic agitation in protest.

“We want a free and fair election. This cannot happen if the voters’ list itself is compromised,” they concluded.