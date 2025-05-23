Ward No 11 leaders meet Itanagar MLA to discuss development priorities

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 22: According to an official statement, a delegation of local and party leaders from Ward No. 11 of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) recently held a productive meeting with Itanagar Capital Complex MLA and Urban Affairs & Land Management Minister’s Advisor, Techi Kaso.

The meeting was led by BJP Itanagar District (Capital City) former President Tarh Soping along with several senior active members from the ward.

During the discussion, the delegation brought forth key developmental issues affecting Ward No. 11, focusing primarily on road infrastructure, electricity supply, and other essential civic amenities.

The MLA responded positively to the concerns raised and assured the delegation that the development of Ward No. 11 will remain a top priority during his tenure.

Tarh Soping expressed gratitude towards the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MLA Techi Kaso, highlighting that Ward No. 11 has witnessed remarkable progress in recent years.

He emphasized that the meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment to accelerate growth and sustain the ward’s position as one of the best-developed localities in the state.

The official statement further noted that both the delegation and the MLA shared a mutual resolve to work closely for the welfare of the residents and to ensure that developmental initiatives are implemented effectively and promptly within Ward No. 11.