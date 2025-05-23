28 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 23, 2025
type here...

Ward No 11 leaders meet Itanagar MLA to discuss development priorities

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 22: According to an official statement, a delegation of local and party leaders from Ward No. 11 of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) recently held a productive meeting with Itanagar Capital Complex MLA and Urban Affairs & Land Management Minister’s Advisor, Techi Kaso.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was led by BJP Itanagar District (Capital City) former President Tarh Soping along with several senior active members from the ward.

Related Posts:

During the discussion, the delegation brought forth key developmental issues affecting Ward No. 11, focusing primarily on road infrastructure, electricity supply, and other essential civic amenities.

The MLA responded positively to the concerns raised and assured the delegation that the development of Ward No. 11 will remain a top priority during his tenure.

Tarh Soping expressed gratitude towards the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MLA Techi Kaso, highlighting that Ward No. 11 has witnessed remarkable progress in recent years.

- Advertisement -

He emphasized that the meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment to accelerate growth and sustain the ward’s position as one of the best-developed localities in the state.

The official statement further noted that both the delegation and the MLA shared a mutual resolve to work closely for the welfare of the residents and to ensure that developmental initiatives are implemented effectively and promptly within Ward No. 11.

10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features