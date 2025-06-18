Civil-Military Fusion Workshop begins at Sigar

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 17: A Civil-Military Fusion Workshop themed “Unity in Purpose, Strength in Action” commenced from Tuesday at the Sigar Military Station, marking a collaborative initiative between the East Siang District Administration and the Spearhead Gunners Brigade. The workshop aims to foster synergy between civil and military stakeholders to advance socio-economic development in East Siang and promote national security.

- Advertisement -

The inaugural session was attended by East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, SDO Sanjay Taram, SDPO Dr. Akanksha Tamgadge, CEO of Smart City Dr. Manjuli Komut, various Heads of Departments from government sectors, and officers from Project Brahmank. Group Captain Mohonto Panging, VM (Retd.), along with twelve youths from the Ignited Youth Forum of Pasighat, also participated in the workshop.

The discussions centered around the convergence and integrated approach in key areas such as:Tourism promotion, disaster management, healthcare services, infrastructure and connectivity, welfare of ex-servicemen and youth empowerment and skill development.

The workshop emphasized the importance of civil administration support in the effective implementation of community welfare initiatives under the Army’s Operation Sadbhavna. Discussions also included plans for the establishment of Seva Kendras aimed at providing training and skilling opportunities to local youth.

In her keynote address, DC Sonalika Jiwani elaborated on “The State’s Perspective on Civil-Military Fusion”, highlighting the role of cooperative governance. The Commanding Officer of Sigar Military Station delivered a session on the “Contemporary Relevance of Civil-Military Fusion”, underlining how such collaborations are vital in today’s dynamic security and development landscape.

- Advertisement -

An insightful talk titled “Bridging the Gap Between Military and Civil: Veterans’ Role and Capabilities” was delivered by Group Captain Mohonto Panging, VM (Retd.), focusing on how veterans can act as crucial links in this integration process.

The workshop is set to continue with thematic sessions involving stakeholder departments, ensuring a sustained and focused approach to strengthening civil-military cooperation in the district.