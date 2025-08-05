25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Committed to strengthening grassroots democracy: Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Aug 4: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said his government was committed to strengthening grassroots democracy through performance-based governance and fiscal empowerment.

Speaking at a state-level workshop on Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0, Khandu said the initiative reflects a commitment to better governance from the ground up.

He said Arunachal Pradesh is among the very few states in India to devolve 10 per cent of state-owned revenue (SOR) directly to panchayati raj institutions.

“That’s real empowerment. That’s walking the talk,” he said, calling it a tangible step towards decentralisation and self-governance.

Khandu said the PAI is a tool designed to evaluate and strengthen the functioning of panchayati raj institutions.

The index assesses key areas including planning, transparency, service delivery, financial management, and citizen participation.

“The PAI is not just another meeting. It is a tool to hold ourselves accountable and push for improvement where it matters the most at the grassroots,” the chief minister said.

“Ask questions. Dig deeper. Make the most of this,” he told the participants of the workshop.

The chief minister also presented the PAI 1.0 Puraskar to top-performing districts, blocks, and gram panchayats.

He commended the awardees for their outstanding performance and their crucial role in strengthening democratic institutions.

“These are the institutions carrying our democracy forward,” he said, lauding the role of panchayat functionaries and local leaders in translating policy into action on the ground.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing said the PAI will play a pivotal role in transforming rural governance by fostering a performance-based and data-driven culture.

Tasing noted that Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing a “silent revolution” in rural transformation.

“This is where data meets democracy, and performance defines progress,” he said, adding that the PAI will serve as a guiding framework for decentralised decision-making and self-reliant village governance.

The programme was attended by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar, senior officials, panchayat representatives, and trainees from across the state. (PTI)

