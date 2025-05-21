25 C
DC issues strict attendance order for government officials in Kurung Kumey

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
KOLORIANG, May 20: Taking strong exception to the increasing trend of unauthorised absences among government officials, Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav has issued an executive order making it mandatory for all Heads of Offices (HoOs) to remain present at their respective workplaces during prescribed office hours.

The directive, issued on Monday, comes in response to reports of rising instances of unauthorised and unreported absences by government officers and staffers across the district—an issue that has severely hampered governance, disrupted public service delivery, and eroded trust in the administrative machinery.

In her order, the DC warned that no officer or official shall leave their headquarters or place of posting without prior written permission from the competent authority, stating that any such unauthorised movement would be considered “wilful dereliction of duty.”

Further tightening the framework, the DC instructed all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) and controlling officers to maintain daily attendance records and report habitual absenteeism to her office for swift action under the CCS (CCA) Rules.

She cautioned that future violations would trigger formal disciplinary proceedings under the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, particularly Rule 3(1)(ii), which mandates devotion to duty and absolute integrity from all government servants.

In a proactive move to engage public oversight, DC Yadav also urged citizens to report absences of government officials with geotagged photographs to the DC office for prompt action. (Agencies)

