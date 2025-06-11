35.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
East Siang Police constitutes district task force to enforce ILP regulations

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau


NAMSAI, June 10: In a decisive move to ensure strict compliance with the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations, the East Siang District Police has constituted a dedicated District Task Force (DTF).

The task force will function through two zonal teams—one based in Pasighat and the other in Ruksin—led by the respective Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs). These teams will conduct focused verification drives and enforcement checks across sensitive and vulnerable locations in the district.

The Ruksin team will be led by DSP (HQ)-cum-Incharge SDPO Ruksin, and will include OC Special Branch, OC Ruksin, and OC Sille-Oyan.
The Pasighat team will be headed by SDPO Pasighat and comprise OC Special Branch, OC Pasighat, OC Mebo, and OC Women Police Station.

OC Special Branch will lead the verification efforts with support from dedicated field staff, while other team members will conduct surprise inspections and ILP checks at hotspot areas throughout the district.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening internal security, curbing unauthorized settlement, and ensuring that all individuals entering the district hold valid ILPs, in accordance with the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act.

Superintendent of Police, Shri Pankaj Lamba, appealed for public cooperation, urging residents to report any suspicious individuals and ensure that tenants, domestic workers, and laborers possess valid ILPs and identification documents.

For further information or to report violations, citizens are advised to contact the nearest police station or the Special Branch office at the SP Office, Pasighat.

This proactive step reflects the district police’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the demographic and cultural integrity of the region.

