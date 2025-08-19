Education Minister warns teachers against seeking political influence in transfer matters

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: Education and RWD Minister P D Sona has cautioned teachers under transfer not to play politics with the careers of students and to immediately join their new places of posting in the interest of the education system.

The Minister, while addressing the media on Monday on the sidelines of the golden jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, made it clear that the transfer and posting of teachers have been carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

He warned teachers against approaching political and public leaders to influence transfer or retention orders, stating that such practices will not be entertained.

According to an official statement, Sona emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in transfer procedures, adding that teachers must fulfil their responsibilities since the state is paying a significant amount of money towards their salaries.

“Teachers should not compromise with the future of students by seeking undue advantages in transfer and posting. They should dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to the promotion and strengthening of education in the state, as teachers are the main pillar of education,” he said.

The Minister clarified that applications for reconsideration and retention will generally not be entertained.

However, cases involving incomplete tenure, joint postings, serious medical issues, or other genuine humanitarian grounds may be considered.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, Sona said that many teachers are being provided orientation and training programmes to improve their skills and adapt to changing times.

“I urge all teachers to join their places of posting without delay. The future of children lies in their hands, and it must not be compromised for vested interests,” he added.

The Minister also underlined the government’s priority to ensure balanced distribution of teachers across schools, particularly in remote and underserved areas, to guarantee quality education for all.

He expressed gratitude to chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, for allocating substantial funds to the education sector.

Referring to the closure of hundreds of schools in the state, Sona explained that institutions located close to each other with very few or no students have been merged with nearby schools.

In the first phase, infrastructure development is being undertaken, including the construction of teachers’ quarters and hostel facilities, he added.

The Education Minister reiterated that the government is fully committed to improving the education system of Arunachal Pradesh and called upon the teaching community to cooperate with departmental initiatives for building a stronger academic environment.