24.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 30, 2025
type here...

Ensii Hiika Society leads successful mass plantation drive to promote indigenous flora

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
NAMSAI, May 29: The Ensii Hiika Society successfully conducted a “Mass Plantation Drive” today with the objective of promoting indigenous plant species and raising awareness about environmental conservation within the community.

According to an official statement, the event was graced by the presence of senior forest officials, including Gopin Padu, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Aalo, and Shri Yide Potom, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Aalo.

- Advertisement -

Both officers lauded the efforts of the Ensii Hiika Society, praising their dedication and the coordination demonstrated throughout the initiative.

Related Posts:

They underscored the critical role of community participation in ecological preservation and encouraged the continuation of such impactful activities.

The plantation drive also saw the support of Kenjom Lollen, GPC Dego, who reiterated the community’s firm commitment to sustainable environmental practices.

The initiative united community members, volunteers, and environmental advocates to actively restore local ecosystems and safeguard biodiversity.

- Advertisement -

By focusing on planting native flora, the Ensii Hiika Society highlighted the significance of ecologically sustainable reforestation efforts tailored to the local environment.

This event marks a meaningful step forward in the Society’s ongoing mission to cultivate a greener, healthier environment for future generations.

5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

30 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India