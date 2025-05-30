Ensii Hiika Society leads successful mass plantation drive to promote indigenous flora

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 29: The Ensii Hiika Society successfully conducted a “Mass Plantation Drive” today with the objective of promoting indigenous plant species and raising awareness about environmental conservation within the community.

According to an official statement, the event was graced by the presence of senior forest officials, including Gopin Padu, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Aalo, and Shri Yide Potom, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Aalo.

Both officers lauded the efforts of the Ensii Hiika Society, praising their dedication and the coordination demonstrated throughout the initiative.

They underscored the critical role of community participation in ecological preservation and encouraged the continuation of such impactful activities.

The plantation drive also saw the support of Kenjom Lollen, GPC Dego, who reiterated the community’s firm commitment to sustainable environmental practices.

The initiative united community members, volunteers, and environmental advocates to actively restore local ecosystems and safeguard biodiversity.

By focusing on planting native flora, the Ensii Hiika Society highlighted the significance of ecologically sustainable reforestation efforts tailored to the local environment.

This event marks a meaningful step forward in the Society’s ongoing mission to cultivate a greener, healthier environment for future generations.