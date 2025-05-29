‘Unexplored Tirap: A Bio-cultural Portrait’ book launched in Khonsa

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 28: The vibrant forests and rich cultural tapestry of Tirap took center stage today with the launch of the pictorial book “Unexplored Tirap: A Bio-Cultural Portrait” at the PWD Circuit House Conference Hall in Khonsa. The book was unveiled in a ceremony graced by Deputy Commissioner Shri Techu Aran, who served as the Chief Guest and applauded the authors for their commitment to capturing Tirap’s unique ecological and cultural identity.

In his address, DC Techu Aran congratulated the authors for their devoted efforts in portraying the region’s distinctive biodiversity. Emphasizing the critical roles of insects, birds, and animals in maintaining ecological balance, he stressed the urgency of conservation. “Our survival is intricately linked with the survival of wildlife. Every species, no matter how small, plays a vital role in sustaining the ecological web,” he noted.

He urged the people of Tirap to abandon unsustainable practices like rampant hunting and destructive fishing methods involving chemicals, electric shocks, or explosives. The DC also called on the Divisional Forest Officers of Khonsa and Deomali to step up awareness campaigns on wildlife protection and to foster community participation in conservation efforts. He highlighted the importance of protecting fish during breeding seasons to sustain aquatic biodiversity and ensure food security in the region.

Guest of Honour DDSE K.C. Lowangcha commended the authors for their perseverance and deep passion for conservation. Reflecting on the initial hardships faced by Chajo Lowang and Sara Khongsai, she applauded their courage in braving remote and rugged forest terrains to document wildlife through photography.

Nikita Buragohain, Project Coordinator of the Green Hub X Royal Enfield Conservation Grant, spoke about the organization’s collaboration with the authors since 2022 in documenting Tirap’s ecological and cultural diversity. She mentioned that the initiative aligns with Green Hub’s mission to empower youth through storytelling, photography, and community engagement. She praised the authors for shedding light on lesser-known species and landscapes of the region.

The event was further honored by the presence of Veer Nari Smt. Chasan Dada, wife of the late Havildar Hangpan Dada (Ashok Chakra awardee), whose attendance symbolized service and sacrifice.

A strong turnout marked the event, with key district officials in attendance, including the Divisional Forest Officer of Khonsa, Range Forest Officer of Deomali, District Library & Information Officer, District Research Officer, District Tourism Officer, ZPM of Borduria Block, Assistant Engineer and Supervisor from the Public Works Department, Head Constable Telecom, members of the All Tirap District Student Union, President of the All Nocte Student Union, and youth associations from Borduria and New Tupi villages.

In her keynote address, co-author Chajo Lowang shared the inspiration behind the book and expressed gratitude to the District Administration — notably former DC Taro Mize, current DC Techu Aran, former EAC Hakraso Kri, and APO/RE Telem Kitnya — for their steadfast support. She spoke about the physical and emotional challenges of venturing into dense forests to document rare wildlife moments and acknowledged Green Hub Tezpur for the essential photography and research training that enabled the project’s success.

The program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by co-author Sara Khongsai on behalf of the authors and organizing team. She expressed appreciation for all who supported the publication of “Unexplored Tirap: A Bio-cultural Portrait”, emphasizing that the book represents not just their work but a powerful call to action for wildlife conservation and sustainable living in harmony with nature.