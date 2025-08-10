25.1 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Er Toko Onuj awarded doctorate by Swiss School of Business and Management

Swiss school honours HPDCAPL CMD for research on hybrid work culture

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 9: Er Toko Onuj, chairman-cum-managing director of Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL), has been conferred with a Doctorate degree by the Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva, Switzerland, in recognition of his academic achievement and research contributions.

According to an official statement, Er Onuj successfully completed the prescribed programme of studies under the mentorship of Prof Dr Sasa Petar of Zagreb University, Croatia.

His doctoral research focused on the theme “Evolution of Hybrid Work Culture: Its Benefits and Challenges,” a subject of increasing relevance in the modern workplace.

He defended his thesis via virtual mode before an expert panel comprising Prof Dr Sasa Petar, Dr Eva Buljubasic, and Dr Ljubljana Kukec on July 11, 2025.

The statement noted that Er Onuj has maintained a consistent record of academic excellence.

He holds a B.Tech in Electronics Engineering from Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and an MBA in Power Management from the National Power Training Institute (Ministry of Power, Government of India), Faridabad — being the first person from the North Eastern Region to achieve this distinction.

His other qualifications include a Postgraduate Diploma in Corporate Laws and Management from the Indian Law Institute, New Delhi; a Postgraduate qualification in Human Rights from the Indian Institute of Human Rights, New Delhi; and a Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Management and ISO 14000/14001 from the National Institute of Labour Education and Management, Chennai.

In July 2012, at the age of 39, Er Onuj made history by becoming the youngest professional CEO of both a Central and a State Public Sector Undertaking.

He continues to lead HPDCAPL with vision and integrity, focusing on governance, sustainability, and innovation.

Recently, he was appointed as a member of the Governing Council of the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) under the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The statement said the conferment of the doctorate is yet another milestone in the career of a leader whose dedication, professional expertise, and academic accomplishments have contributed significantly to both the energy sector and public service.

