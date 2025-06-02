IAF Rescues 14 from Flooded Bomjir River as Landslide Claims 7 Lives in Arunachal Pradesh

HT DIGITAL

ITANAGAR, JUNE 2: In a pre-dawn operation on Monday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) managed to evacuate 14 people who were marooned by swelling floodwaters in the Bomjir River in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley. In a rapid response to urgent calls from the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments, the IAF used a Mi-17 helicopter. The rescued people had been totally isolated from the mainland by the area’s severe flooding.

- Advertisement -

Though the rescue was an outpouring of relief, there was a tragic loss of life in some other region of Arunachal Pradesh over the weekend. Seven lives were lost when a landslide along National Highway near Bana village and Seppa in the Seppa West assembly constituency on Saturday. State Home Minister Mama Natung spoke about his deep sadness for the loss and appealed to people to stay away from night travel during the monsoon months. “It’s extremely saddening to learn of the tragic loss of seven lives. My deepest sympathies to the grieving families,” he tweeted.

In deteriorating weather conditions in the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke with Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Ministers. Shah promised them all central government support. “The Modi government is like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast,” he said in an X post.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put warnings for the sustained heavy rain, along with thunderstorm and lightning, over Arunachal Pradesh until at least June 6. Though very heavy rain was predicted on May 31, the IMD anticipates that the severe weather will continue throughout the first week of June. In a wider warning, the IMD has also foretold severe weather conditions—thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds—impacting parts of the country. The persistent monsoon activity persists in challenging civilians and authorities alike in the Northeast, demanding extra caution and swift response measures.