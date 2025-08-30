15 mortar bombs defused: Army

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: The Indian Army has neutralised 15 unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs at Monigong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district, defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a press statement on Friday.

The army’s Spearhead Division Unexploded Ordnance disposal team carried out the operation in coordination with the civil administration, it added.

He said sensitive and hazardous ordnance was discovered in an area frequented by civilians during excavation, posing a serious threat to the safety and wellbeing of the local community.

Responding without delay, the team was mobilised to the remote site where it neutralised the threat in accordance with laid down procedure, the official said. (PTI)