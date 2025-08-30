25.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 30, 2025
type here...

15 mortar bombs defused: Army

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: The Indian Army has neutralised 15 unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs at Monigong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district, defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a press statement on Friday.

The army’s Spearhead Division Unexploded Ordnance disposal team carried out the operation in coordination with the civil administration, it added.

- Advertisement -

He said sensitive and hazardous ordnance was discovered in an area frequented by civilians during excavation, posing a serious threat to the safety and wellbeing of the local community.

Related Posts:

Responding without delay, the team was mobilised to the remote site where it neutralised the threat in accordance with laid down procedure, the official said. (PTI)

6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Graduation Day held at Don Bosco College Itanagar, 445 students conferred...

The Hills Times -
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World