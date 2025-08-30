25.6 C
Pema Khandu thanks PM for showcasing Arunachal’s culture in Japan

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Aug 29: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the state’s cultural heritage on the global stage during his official visit to Japan.

In a post on X, Khandu wrote that the Prime Minister “Has once again made us proud by showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh on the global stage.”

Modi, during his engagements in Tokyo, wore the traditional Tukok of the Galo tribe, a customary outfit symbolising the vibrant identity and craftsmanship of the people of the northeastern state.

“On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM for honouring our traditions and giving them international recognition,” Khandu said, adding that the “gesture was in true spirit of the #VocalForLocal campaign”.

Modi addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum, describing strong business ties as a vital pillar of friendship between the two nations.

“The world is not just watching India but counting on India,” he said, urging Japanese industry to deepen engagement with India’s growth story under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The PM also underlined the potential of combining Japan’s advanced technology with India’s skilled talent to drive a “technological revolution of this century”. (PTI)

