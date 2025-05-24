Closing ceremony of State Level School Games in Lathao

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 23: The closing ceremony of the 2nd edition of the State Level School Games Kho-Kho Championship 2025, for both Under-17 Boys and Girls categories, was held with great enthusiasm and fanfare at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Ground, Lathao, marking a grand culmination of days of spirited sporting competition among school teams from across Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was graced by a host of dignitaries, with Member of Legislative Assembly (HMLA) from Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, attending as the Chief Guest. Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) of Namsai, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, was present as the Guest of Honour, adding significance to the closing ceremony with her presence.

Also attending the event as Special Guests were Tanyang Tatak, Joint Director of School Education, Itanagar, and Anuradh Mantaw, General Secretary of the Tai Khamti Development Society (TKDS). The dignitaries were joined by Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, CR Khampa, as well as Heads of Departments (HoDs), District Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Gaon Burah (GB) of Lathao, and other local officials and stakeholders, whose presence underscored the importance of sports in youth development and education.

The championship, which saw participation from multiple districts across the state, concluded with East Siang district emerging as the overall champion in both the boys and girls categories of the Under-17 Kho-Kho competition.

In the U-17 Boys category, the team from East Siang secured the first position, showcasing excellent teamwork, agility, and sportsmanship. The second position was clinched by Lohit district, followed by Namsai district, which took the third place.

Similarly, in the U-17 Girls category, East Siang continued its dominance and secured the top position, reaffirming its status as a strong contender in school-level sports. Namsai district claimed the second position, while Lohit district secured the third spot in this highly competitive category.

The dignitaries lauded the efforts of all participating teams, coaches, and organizers for making the event a success. They also emphasized the role of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness among school-going children. The presence of senior officials from the education department and local administration served to inspire the young athletes and reinforced the commitment of the state towards encouraging youth participation in sports.

As the curtains came down on this prestigious state-level championship, the event not only celebrated the talent and determination of young athletes but also highlighted the growing importance of school-level sports in shaping the future of Arunachal Pradesh’s youth.