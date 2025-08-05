25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Khandu mourns death of Soren

Hails legacy as tribal rights champion

Arunachal PradeshNational
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Aug 4: Condoling the death of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said he was a stalwart of tribal rights.

Soren, the founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), died on Monday morning at the age of 81 while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Delhi.

“Saddened to learn about the passing of Shibu Soren Ji, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a stalwart of tribal rights. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the people of Jharkhand. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein remembered Soren as a towering figure in Indian politics and a tireless advocate for the rights of tribal communities.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and veteran leader, Shri Shibu Soren. A towering figure in Indian politics and a tireless advocate for the rights of tribal communities, his contributions to public life and social justice will be remembered,” Mein said in a social media post.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added. (PTI)

