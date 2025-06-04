27.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Landslides Cut Off Four Remote Villages in Arunachal’s Bameng Constituency

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

ITANAGAR, JUNE 4: In Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district, four remote villages under the Bameng assembly constituency have been completely cut off from the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) headquarters in Bameng due to relentless rainfall over the past several days.

The affected villages—Embo Riang, Effa, Gadi Solung, and Lengdi Liyang—are now isolated after landslides triggered by the continuous downpour swept away vital road links. The damage has brought development activities to a standstill and severely disrupted the daily movement of people and goods.

Infrastructure in the region has also suffered, with parts of the Bameng Indoor Complex reportedly damaged by soil erosion and landslides. The situation has further worsened due to the lack of basic services in the area.

Residents of the 8th Bameng Assembly Constituency are grappling with a complete breakdown of essential services, having been without water and electricity for the past three to four days. The persistent challenges are compounded by the absence of adequate medical facilities, leaving many vulnerable during this critical time.

Locals have called on their elected representatives and district authorities to urgently restore road connectivity and essential services, emphasizing the immediate need for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
