Arunachal Governor Parnaik calls on youth to embrace fitness, sportsmanship

ITANAGAR, Aug 28: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Thursday urged the people of the state to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and fitness while extending greetings on the occasion of National Sports Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of hockey legend and Bharat Ratna awardee Major Dhyan Chand.

“Sports are much more than the pursuit of medals. They shape character, strengthen resolve, and nurture the courage to dream and achieve,” Parnaik said in his message.

Paying tribute to Dhyan Chand’s extraordinary contribution to Indian hockey, he noted that the day celebrates deeper values inspired by sports, discipline, resilience, teamwork, and the will to strive against all odds.

“This spirit of sportsmanship is closely tied to the Fit India Mission, which reminds us that true progress begins with good health,” the governor observed.

Parnaik said fitness is the foundation of a strong, confident, and forward-looking nation.

“A healthy body sharpens the mind, and together they create a generation ready to lead India towards the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he added.

He termed the youth as “the pride of today, the hope of tomorrow, and the torchbearers of the future”.

“With their energy, determination, and passion, they have the power to build a stronger Arunachal Pradesh and contribute meaningfully to the rise of a truly developed India,” the governor stressed.

Wishing the people on the occasion, he said, “On this National Sports Day, may we all imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and work together towards building a fitter, stronger, and united Bharat.” (PTI)