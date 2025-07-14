MP Nabam Rebia urges youth to become job creators, inaugurates Dental Clinic in Kimin

HT Correspondent

KIMIN, July 13: Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Nabam Rebia has urged the educated youth of Arunachal Pradesh to shift their mindset from job-seeking to job-creating, calling upon them to utilise their qualifications to become entrepreneurs and contribute to the state’s development.

Addressing a gathering at Kimin in Papum Pare district on Saturday, the MP was speaking during the inauguration of a new dental clinic.

The facility, established at the Sub-Division headquarters, is aimed at enhancing access to oral healthcare for residents of Kimin and nearby rural communities.

According to an official statement, Rebia emphasised the importance of expanding primary healthcare services in remote areas, particularly in specialised fields like dentistry which often remain neglected.

“The establishment of such clinics is essential to cater to the needs of rural populations. This initiative reflects our commitment to strengthening grassroots healthcare infrastructure,” he said.

Rebia also highlighted the role of educated youth in building self-reliant communities.

“Don’t waste precious time waiting for interviews and appointments. Instead, strive to become an employer,” he urged. He encouraged young professionals to return to their hometowns and serve, adding, “Go to learn and come to serve — this is how we can fulfil the needs of our people and simultaneously create employment opportunities for others.”

He appealed to the youth to take advantage of various government schemes and benefits aimed at supporting entrepreneurship and employment-oriented ventures.

“Government and white-collar jobs are fine, but instead of waiting endlessly, use your knowledge and qualifications for the betterment of the state and its people,” he added.

The new clinic is expected to reduce the burden on district hospitals and promote awareness around oral hygiene.

Local leaders, medical officers, and residents welcomed the development, expressing optimism about its impact on community health.

Rebia also interacted with health workers at the facility and assured continued support for infrastructure and staffing improvements.

He encouraged young people to consider careers in healthcare, underscoring the importance of community-driven medical initiatives.

Former APSCS&T Chairman Bamang Mangha and Kimin ZPM Bamang Yayu were also present at the event and addressed the gathering, appreciating the initiative and its relevance for the region.