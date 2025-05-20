Namsai authorities continue awareness drive on solid waste management bye-laws

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 19: In a continuing effort to enforce the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws, 2023 across Namsai township, the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA), Namsai organized another community-level awareness programme today at the Satsang Nagar Community Hall.

- Advertisement -

The event witnessed active participation from residents of Reliance Colony, Itabhatta, and Satsang Nagar – I, II, and III.

The awareness programme, part of a sustained campaign launched by the urban development authorities, aims to educate local residents about the importance of responsible waste segregation and management in accordance with the newly enacted bye-laws.

The event began with a welcome address by Er Jumtum Potom, Assistant Engineer (Urban Development), who explained the objectives of the programme and stressed the importance of civic engagement in achieving the broader goal of a cleaner, healthier township.

Following the welcome remarks, Er Mosum Sema, Executive Engineer (Urban Development) and Member Secretary of DUDA, Namsai, took the stage to deliver a detailed address on the core principles of effective waste management.

- Advertisement -

She emphasized the critical role of waste segregation at the household level and urged residents to separate their waste into two distinct categories—wet and dry.

She explained that wet waste, such as food scraps and vegetable peels, can be converted into compost or used as livestock feed, while dry waste, which includes plastic, metal, and paper items, should be handed over to the designated DUDA sanitation vehicles for appropriate handling and recycling.

Er Sema also informed the gathering that continuous awareness and cleanliness drives have already been conducted in various colonies within the township and that visible improvements in sanitation levels have been observed.

However, she noted with concern that improper disposal practices, such as dumping waste into drains, continue to hamper efforts to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

- Advertisement -

She urged residents to cooperate by disposing of waste responsibly and refraining from actions that clog the drainage systems and contaminate the local environment.

One of the key points highlighted during the programme was the introduction of a nominal user fee for the door-to-door waste collection service. While no charges have been collected from households so far, Er Sema informed that, in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws, 2023, the collection of a small fee has now become necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of waste management services in the township.

The programme also featured an address by C R Khampa, Deputy Commissioner of Namsai and Chairman of DUDA, who reiterated the importance of community involvement in managing the town’s sanitation systems.

He reminded the participants that waste generation is a daily reality in every household and that proper segregation and disposal of waste must become a routine practice for every family.

Echoing the proverb “Cleanliness is next to Godliness,” he encouraged residents to instil a culture of cleanliness in their homes and neighbourhoods.

He further informed that the recently constructed Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in the township will soon be handed over to local women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) for operation and maintenance, empowering local women and promoting decentralized waste processing.

The Deputy Commissioner also announced the appointment of “nuisance detectors”—a mechanism by which fines would be levied on individuals or households found violating the solid waste management bye-laws.

The event was attended by a large number of local residents, stakeholders from the participating colonies, and officers and staff members from the Urban Development Department.

The authorities expressed satisfaction with the level of community interest and reiterated their commitment to building a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment through consistent awareness and enforcement initiatives.

The next round of the awareness campaign is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2025, and will target other residential clusters within the township.