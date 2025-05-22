Namsai concludes week-long awareness campaign on Solid Waste Bye-Laws

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 21: The week-long awareness programme on the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws 2023 concluded today at Gandhi Chowk, Namsai Tinali, with enthusiastic participation from residents and shop owners of 2nd Mile, Namsai Tinali, Old Bazaar, and Thana Road areas.

The concluding event began with a welcome address by Er. Jumtum Potom, Assistant Engineer (UD), who emphasized the importance of segregating waste into dry and wet categories. He urged citizens not to litter and warned that violators would be fined under the newly implemented bye-laws. He informed that during door-to-door garbage collection, the owner must personally hand over the waste to sanitation workers. Waste found near shops or residences will be considered the responsibility of the occupant, attracting penalties as per law.

Er. Potom also announced that a helpline/WhatsApp number will soon be made available for citizens to report any sanitation-related issues or nuisances in their surroundings.

Addressing the gathering, CR Khampa, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of DUDA, Namsai, urged residents to refrain from dumping garbage into drains and roadsides, especially by travelers. He encouraged people to store waste temporarily in their pockets or bags and dispose of it in dustbins at home or at nearby shops.

Shri Khampa informed that Nuisance Detectors will be appointed to monitor violations and ensure compliance with waste management regulations. A nominal user fee will also be introduced to sustain waste collection operations under the Bye-Laws 2023.

Highlighting the role of the Material Recovery Facility (MRF), he stated that dry waste collected is processed through recycling techniques such as can compression and plastic shredding. He reiterated the importance of proper waste segregation at the source, which aids in effective recycling and reuse.

The Deputy Commissioner further appealed to all citizens to plant trees within their premises or in vacant areas to support the “Clean and Green Namsai” initiative.

The awareness campaign, which began on May 15, witnessed the active participation of all stakeholders from the identified colonies and was supported by officers and staff of the Urban Development Department.

The campaign concluded with renewed hope and commitment from the residents to make Namsai Township a model for cleanliness and environmental responsibility.