Awareness programme on Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste Bye-Laws 2023 held

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 16: In continuation of the awareness drive for the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws 2023, a comprehensive awareness programme was conducted today at the APIL Ground, Namsai, targeting several key colonies including Adi Line, Shanti Nagar, Milan Nagar, Jaipur Road, Dangoria Than Road, PHE Colony, Prem Nagar, Forest Colony, Boro Line, Simulbari, APIL Colony, Forest Working Plan Colony, and Kolbari.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Er. Jumtum Potom, Assistant Engineer (Urban Development), who emphasized the objectives of the programme and the need for active community participation in maintaining cleanliness.

Following this, Er. Mosum Sema, Executive Engineer (UD)-cum-Member Secretary, DUDA, Namsai, briefed attendees on waste segregation practices and the collection of user fees for garbage management. She stressed the importance of community ownership and civic responsibility, stating, “Every clean street, every garbage-free corner reflects the pride and care of its people. We must all take initiative rather than rely solely on the government.”

Delivering the keynote address, Shri C.R. Khampa, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman, DUDA, Namsai, highlighted the environmental challenges caused by improper waste disposal. He noted that indiscriminate dumping of waste—especially plastic—into drains, rivers, and forests poses a serious threat to ecosystems and public health, particularly during the monsoon season when clogged drains lead to flooding.

To address this issue, he announced that the Solid Waste Bye-Laws will be implemented from June 1, 2025, with the following key measures: Mandatory waste segregation at source: biodegradable waste to be composted within household or institutional premises, and non-biodegradable waste to be handed over to DUDA-authorized collection vehicles.

Collection of nominal user fees for garbage services, payable via QR code, UPI, or cash, directly to a government account, establishment of a helpline number for public inquiries and complaints and appointment of Nuisance Detectors to monitor and penalize illegal dumping activities.

DC Khampa reiterated that cleanliness is a shared civic responsibility, urging citizens not just to maintain their homes but to ensure the cleanliness of their colonies and neighborhoods. DUDA, he said, is fully prepared to support local cleanliness drives and make Namsai a model town for sustainable waste management and environmental stewardship.

The programme was well-attended by residents and stakeholders from the targeted colonies, along with officers and staff from the Urban Development Department.

DUDA will continue to organize awareness campaigns in different colonies until May 21, 2025, to ensure widespread understanding and effective implementation of the new waste management by-laws.