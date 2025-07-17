National training for BLOs and supervisors held in Tawang

HT Correspondent

TAWANG, July 16: A National Training Programme for Supervisors and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of the 2-Tawang (ST) Assembly Constituency was held recently at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Tawang, with a focus on strengthening election infrastructure and enhancing BLOs’ capacity in line with updated guidelines and digital tools issued by the Election Commission of India.

According to an official statement, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, chaired the inaugural session, which was attended by Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Tsering Choden, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) Sangey Norbu, and other election officials alongside the full cohort of participating Supervisors and BLOs.

In her address, DC Angmo underscored the critical role played by BLOs in the democratic process.

Calling them the “frontline workers” of the election system, she stressed the importance of maintaining an accurate and error-free electoral roll.

“This training must not be treated as a formality,” she urged, “but as an opportunity to build competence and serve the democratic process with commitment and accuracy.”

The programme began with a welcome address by ERO-cum-Assistant Commissioner Tsering Choden, who thanked participants for their active involvement and noted that similar training sessions had already been conducted for BLOs from 1-Lungla (ST) and 3-Mukto (ST) Assembly Constituencies on July 9 and 11 respectively.

The technical session was conducted by Dr Honjon Perme, State Level Master Trainer (SLMT) and Assistant Commissioner, who presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation covering the responsibilities of BLOs through real-world case studies and scenario-based learning.

Adding value to the session, three BLOs recently recognised for their performance at a national-level programme hosted by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) shared their insights and field experiences.

The training concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, equipping participants with the necessary tools and clarity to perform their roles more effectively in the upcoming electoral exercises.