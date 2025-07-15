25.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Tawang plans green Independence Day celebration

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TAWANG, July 14: With an aim to promote environmental responsibility and sustainability, the Tawang district administration is gearing up for the 79th Independence Day celebrations with a strong focus on eco-friendly practices.

A high-level coordination meeting in this regard was convened on Monday at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, according to an official statement.

Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, who chaired the meeting, called upon all departments and stakeholders to avoid the use of plastic and synthetic materials during the celebrations.

Stressing the importance of symbolic yet significant actions, she said, “It may seem like a small gesture, but these efforts are vital steps towards making Tawang a plastic-free district.”

Angmo also appealed for a broader behavioural shift among residents and officials alike, describing it as essential for the long-term health of Tawang’s tourism ecosystem.

The coordination meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police D W Thongon, Divisional Forest Officer Piyush Gaikwad, IFS, representatives from the Indian Army, and various other government officials.

The statement noted that the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the proceedings and outcomes of the previous year’s Independence Day planning meeting.

Departments were assigned specific responsibilities to ensure smooth and well-organised celebrations this year.

Assistant Commissioner Sange Norbu welcomed the gathering and reiterated the administration’s firm stance on banning single-use plastic carry bags in the district.

He urged all present to extend full cooperation in realising this year’s vision of an eco-conscious celebration.

“Let this Independence Day mark a milestone in our shared campaign for a cleaner Tawang,” he said.

Following the coordination meeting, preparations were also finalised for the Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Day Football Tournament, a highlight of the district’s Independence Day calendar. Organisers Jampa Tsering and Koncho Tashi informed that 19 football clubs have registered so far for the 21-day-long event, which begins on July 26, commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas.

This year, the tournament will feature both boys’ and girls’ teams.

For the first time, matches will be open to the public on a ticketed basis, introducing a new level of enthusiasm and public participation in the event.

The district administration extended a warm invitation to both residents and visitors to actively participate in the Independence Day festivities and lend their support to Tawang’s ongoing efforts to eliminate plastic waste.

