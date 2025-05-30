NITI Aayog official visits Atoizu under aspirational block programme

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 29: As part of the Government of India’s Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) for Akhuaito Block in Zunheboto district, Atoizu town welcomed Ngayaipam A Shimray, Young Professional from NITI Aayog, on an official visit aimed at evaluating grassroots-level development.

The visit, conducted on May 29, was jointly organised by the office of the MLA Er Picto Shohe (32 A/C Atoizu) and the District Administration of Zunheboto.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the event was hosted at Jubilee Hall in Atoizu and was chaired by Dr Samuel Akho Konyak P, NCS, Extra Assistant Commissioner of Atoizu and the designated Nodal Officer for the Aspirational Block Programme.

The programme opened with a prayer by Pastor Khekiye Achumi of the Atoizu Town Baptist Church, followed by a welcome address from Nukutulu S Venuh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Atoizu.

In a series of brief but impactful remarks, several dignitaries addressed the gathering, including MLA Er Picto Shohe, Anatoly Suu, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Zunheboto, and Kitoli Naje, Chairperson of the Atoizu Town Council.

Each speaker emphasized the need for sustained collaboration between government departments and the local community to ensure that the Aspirational Block framework delivers measurable improvements in quality of life.

- Advertisement -

Ngayaipam A Shimray delivered the keynote address, where he elaborated on the vision and objectives of the Aspirational Block Programme.

He underscored the importance of data-driven governance and encouraged transparent, community-driven implementation of welfare schemes.

Shimray also led an interactive session with representatives from various departments, fielding questions and discussing region-specific developmental challenges and best practices.

The programme featured PowerPoint presentations from several key departments showcasing sectoral achievements and initiatives.

- Advertisement -

Presentations were made by officials from the Departments of Health (Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Zunheboto), Social Welfare (District Programme Officer), Education (Sub-Division Education Officer), Public Health Engineering (Executive Engineer, PHED), Roads and Buildings (SDO, PWD R&B), and Rural Livelihoods (District Representative & BPM, NSRLM Akuhaito).

Additionally, officers from the Agriculture, Veterinary, and Soil Conservation departments shared updates on ongoing schemes and interventions in the block.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Gihuka Chishi, Medical Officer at Atoizu PHC, followed by a benediction from Shri Khetoi Chophi, Pastor of the NCRC, Atoizu Town. Refreshments were later served to all attendees.

Significantly, as part of the visit, Shimray and accompanying officials carried out extensive field inspections across the Atoizu Sub-Division over two days.

These visits covered government offices, healthcare centres, schools, and other public institutions.

The on-ground engagements aimed to offer first-hand insights into local implementation hurdles and assess the impact of central and state interventions.

Officials confirmed that the findings from these field visits will contribute to a more nuanced evaluation of Akhuaito Block’s performance and help guide future developmental priorities under the Aspirational Block Programme.