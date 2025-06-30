Taro Duchok to represent India at Kudo World Cup 2025 in Bulgaria

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, June 29: Taro Duchok, a dedicated martial artist from Arunachal Pradesh, has earned a coveted spot in the Indian contingent for the Kudo World Cup 2025 to be held in Bulgaria.

This prestigious selection recognises Duchok’s years of rigorous training, discipline, and unwavering commitment to Kudo, a Japanese hybrid martial art that combines elements of karate, judo, and other combat disciplines.

According to an official statement, Duchok’s selection marks a significant milestone in his sporting journey and is a moment of pride not just for him but for the entire Kudo community in India.

Trained under the Kudo International Federation India (KIFI) and Arunachal Kudo Association (AKA), Duchok has consistently showcased his prowess and sportsmanship at national-level competitions.

His notable achievements include a silver medal at the Kudo National Championships in 2021, bronze medals in 2022 and 2023, and another silver in 2024.

His rise through the ranks has been fuelled by strong support from his coaches, family, friends, and the local community.

The Kudo World Cup 2025 will bring together top martial artists from around the globe, and Duchok’s participation reflects both his personal excellence and the growing presence of Indian athletes on the international Kudo stage.

His journey stands as an inspiration to aspiring martial artists and athletes across the country.