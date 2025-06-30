28 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 30, 2025
type here...

Taro Duchok to represent India at Kudo World Cup 2025 in Bulgaria

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, June 29: Taro Duchok, a dedicated martial artist from Arunachal Pradesh, has earned a coveted spot in the Indian contingent for the Kudo World Cup 2025 to be held in Bulgaria.

- Advertisement -

This prestigious selection recognises Duchok’s years of rigorous training, discipline, and unwavering commitment to Kudo, a Japanese hybrid martial art that combines elements of karate, judo, and other combat disciplines.

Related Posts:

According to an official statement, Duchok’s selection marks a significant milestone in his sporting journey and is a moment of pride not just for him but for the entire Kudo community in India.

Trained under the Kudo International Federation India (KIFI) and Arunachal Kudo Association (AKA), Duchok has consistently showcased his prowess and sportsmanship at national-level competitions.

His notable achievements include a silver medal at the Kudo National Championships in 2021, bronze medals in 2022 and 2023, and another silver in 2024.

- Advertisement -

His rise through the ranks has been fuelled by strong support from his coaches, family, friends, and the local community.

The Kudo World Cup 2025 will bring together top martial artists from around the globe, and Duchok’s participation reflects both his personal excellence and the growing presence of Indian athletes on the international Kudo stage.

His journey stands as an inspiration to aspiring martial artists and athletes across the country.

Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

30 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife