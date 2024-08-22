27 C
₹7,000 Crore Scam: Guwahati’s Laxmi Chit Fund Exposed

August 22, Thursday: A massive financial scam has rocked Guwahati as Deepankar Barman, the owner of DB Stock Broking agency, has allegedly defrauded multiple investors of a staggering ₹7,000 crores through the Laxmi Chit Fund. Barman, the mastermind behind the scheme, has reportedly fled the country, leaving a trail of financial ruin for countless victims.

Authorities have detained Barman’s parents for questioning, but the primary culprits—Barman and his girlfriend—remain at large. They have been identified as the main accused in the scandal, which has sparked outrage and fear among investors in the region.

The Laxmi Chit Fund scam has sent shockwaves through the financial community, as the sheer scale of the fraud comes to light. Victims of the scam are calling for swift justice, as law enforcement agencies intensify their efforts to track down the absconding accused and recover the stolen funds.

