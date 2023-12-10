18 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 10, 2023
107th anniversary of Asom Sahitya Sabha to be observed in Sivasagar Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to be the chief guest for the occasion

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 9: The 107th birth anniversary of the Asom Sahitya Sabha will be observed centrally in Sivasagar on December 27 and 28.

The Asom Sahitya Sabha in association with the Sivasagar Jila Sahitya Sabha has organized an elaborate programme on these two days to mark the occasion.  This was announced during a meeting organized in Sivasagar on Saturday.

Santosh Dutta, secretary of the Jila Sahitya Sabha said that the Governor of the state, Gulab Chand Kataria will attend the function as the chief guest. State education minister Ranuj Pegu, education adviser, Nanigopal Mahanta, Asom Sahitya Sabha president Surjya Kumar Hazarika, Sahityacharjya Nahedra Padun and several other dignitaries will also participate in the event on December 28.

On Dec 27, 500 school students will sing ‘sira senehi mu bhasa janani’ after 107 flags are hoisted.

Nahendra Padun urged the Jila Sahitya Sabha to make detailed arrangements for celebrating the anniversary of the premier literary body in a big way.  Manoj Kumar Borthakur and Dipali Bhattacharjya Baruah, former president of the Rangpur Sahitya Sabha stressed on the monetary aspect involved in organizing the event and suggested ways to collect funds.

Surjyakanta Das, Manju Chetia, principal of the Sivasagar Government HS School, Girn Gogoi, principal, of the DGM H S School, Arundhati Mahanta and many others also expressed their views on the occasion. President of the organizing committee, Topon Kumar Gogoi, working president Debajyoti Gogoi and secretary, Santosh Dutta were also present.

The Hills Times
